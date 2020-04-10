Global  

In abrupt about-face, UFC halts shows in face of COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
In an abrupt about-face, the UFC has called off UFC 249 and all future scheduled shows due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White 01:40

 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

