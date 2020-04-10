Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Drivers to Switzerland's scenic south stopped by police in virus crackdown

Drivers to Switzerland's scenic south stopped by police in virus crackdown

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
A road under the Alps to the sunny south of Switzerland normally jammed with holiday-makers was deserted on Friday as police warned drivers against travelling to the region worst hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer

Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer 02:59

 As a form of concern from the community due to the Covid-19 outbreak, traffic police officers distributed free masks and hand sanitizers to the people in Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia (April 9) Not only that, lunch and cakes were also given to drivers online motorcycle taxis...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.