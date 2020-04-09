Global  

Deadlines may be extended, but don't wait to file your taxes, experts say

As part of the steps taken to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa has pushed back the deadline for Canadians filing their income tax returns, but financial experts say that's no reason to delay filing your return this year.
