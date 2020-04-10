Global  

Consumer prices slump as virus suppresses spending

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices fell 0.4% in March, the largest decline in five years, revealing the downward pressure that the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the cost gasoline, airfares, hotel rooms and other goods and services. Last month’s decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015, the Labor Department said Friday. Consumer prices […]
