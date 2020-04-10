WHO denies ignoring Taiwan early virus warning

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation on Friday denied having brushed off a Taiwanese warning on the human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus soon after its outbreak in China late last year. The US has accused the body of "putting politics first" by ignoring Taiwan's warning in late December and thus helping Beijing conceal the pandemic's gravity.
