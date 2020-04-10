CDC Extends 'No Sail' Order For Cruise Ships Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its "no sail" order for all cruise ships as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The order to halt cruise operations was first issued March 14.



The agency said in a statement Thursday: "The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of... Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its "no sail" order for all cruise ships as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The order to halt cruise operations was first issued March 14.The agency said in a statement Thursday: "The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of 👓 View full article

