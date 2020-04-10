Global  

Moscow's coronavirus crisis still in 'foothills' far from peak, warns mayor

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The mayor of Moscow warned the coronavirus outbreak was only in the "foothills" of its development in the Russian capital and that a serious test lay ahead as new infections nationwide shot up by a record daily amount on Friday.
