Trump feels no need for crisis counsel from predecessors

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President George W. Bush turned to one of the world’s most exclusive clubs for help raising money after an Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 200,000 people in 2004. He paired his father, George H.W. Bush, and the man who defeated him to win the presidency in 1992, Bill Clinton. It worked […]
