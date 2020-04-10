Another 25 COVID-19 deaths and 765 new cases in Quebec, bringing death toll to 241

Global  

CTV News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Twenty-five more people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 241 in the province as of Friday. There are now 11,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as health officials reported 765 new cases of Friday.
