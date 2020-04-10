Global  

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials said a large fire was blazing Friday at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed. There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow. But Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social […]
