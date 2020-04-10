Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials said a large fire was blazing Friday at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed. There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow. But Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social […] 👓 View full article

