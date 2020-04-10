Global  

Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael extend government talks

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Ireland's Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties hope to reach an agreement by early next week aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a government, two months after an inconclusive election, a senior member of the Fianna Fail team said on Friday.
Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote? – video

Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote? – video 07:25

 Sinn Féin won the popular vote in Ireland’s recent elections, shaking up a two-party system that has been dominated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for decades. The success was described as a 'youthquake' – but was that really the case? We meet some of the activists, politicians and voters to ask...

Recent related news from verified sources

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael set to agree government framework document

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said his party and Fine Gael should be in a position to agree a document that outlines the government’s key plans.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters

Irish rival leaders sign off on initial government deal: internal email

The leaders of Ireland's rival Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties have reached a broad agreement aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a new...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

