Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

CTV News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus hit 100,000 as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other -- in front of computer screens instead of in church pews -- and some countries tiptoed toward reopening segments of their battered economies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana

Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24

 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sonis6801

संदीप सोनी RT @AFP: #BREAKING Global #Coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: AFP tally https://t.co/00Xu6p0cyU 10 seconds ago

chrisw3060

ChrisW RT @GermanEmbassy: 🇩🇪🤝🇬🇧 Support for our friends in the UK - the Bundeswehr is donating 60 mobile ventilators to the UK https://t.co/r7Vi… 14 seconds ago

KissNWA

KISS NWA Coronavirus updates: Global death toll surpasses 100,000 - National News https://t.co/3hFx8yQxMN 15 seconds ago

KumarBall

Kumar Coronavirus live news: confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 100,000 https://t.co/B99wDmFdiA 22 seconds ago

TheWidowStover

Stover’s Widow RT @BreakingNews: Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/… 23 seconds ago

Ritika19

Ritika Behl RT @smh: The UK has recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in a single day, its highest one-day toll since the pandemic began. Follow our liv… 29 seconds ago

Johnwhocares

John I RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000 • France reports 987 deaths • Italy to extend lockdow… 35 seconds ago

chenereewa

cherdebear RT @AP: BREAKING: The global death toll from coronavirus hits 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. Here is more you need… 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.