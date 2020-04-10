Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > State Farm, Progressive Join List Of Auto Insurers Issuing Refunds

State Farm, Progressive Join List Of Auto Insurers Issuing Refunds

Newsy Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
State Farm, Progressive Join List Of Auto Insurers Issuing RefundsWatch VideoState Farm will credit $2 billion back to its auto policy holders, giving them 25% off through the end of May. Credits will automatically get applied to consumer accounts. 

The nation's largest auto insurer was among the last big insurers to act following a Newsy investigation into the insurance industry, which was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.