French coronavirus toll over 13,000 as nursing home deaths jump

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France jumped by nearly 987 or 8% to 13,197 as nursing home deaths swelled but fewer people were in intensive care as the effect of nationwide confinement started to show.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Second Sundale Nursing Home Resident Dies From Coronavirus

Second Sundale Nursing Home Resident Dies From Coronavirus 00:22

 Another resident has died at the nursing home in Morgantown described as the state's "ground zero" for the coronavirus outbreak.

