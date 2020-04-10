Global  

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the country's death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day

US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day 00:35

 According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday. The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...

