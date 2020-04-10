Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the country's death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. 👓 View full article

