Handwritten lyrics for Beatles' song Hey Jude sell for $910K at auction

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song Hey Jude sold for $910,000 US on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: GeoBeats - Published 12 hours ago Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics 00:46 Julien’s Auctions has announced that Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles’ hit song “Hey Jude” has sold to an as-yet unknown buyer for $910,000.