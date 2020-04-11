Global  

Governments Seek To Reshape A Post-Coronavirus World

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
As the world struggles to tackle a historic pandemic, decisions by governments across the world to fight COVID-19 will form the future and the shape of things in the post-coronavirus era.

“The pandemic has shown that in order to have a functioning political and economic system, we need to think about creating a welfare state...
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Squats, drones and angry mayors: policing coronavirus lockdowns around the world

Squats, drones and angry mayors: policing coronavirus lockdowns around the world 03:08

 A third of the world’s population is under lockdown as countries tighten measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. We take a look at some of the strategies – from drones to armed forces, exercises to fines – that governments are using to police their citizens.

