Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The first person to contract Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo in more than 50 days has died, the government said on Friday, ending hopes that the second worst outbreak of the disease in history might be over. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this malaysiakini.com Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days https://t.co/02b2UH6bbW https://t.co/ntDLkPdNmD 1 minute ago PublicHealthMaps RT @GlobalBioD: Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days - Reuters https://t.co/LsANBNBfMz 3 minutes ago Richard Green Well that's not good: Ebola patient dies in Congo, the first case in 50 days https://t.co/FDEeH0IB9p via @smh 2 hours ago