Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days

Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The first person to contract Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo in more than 50 days has died, the government said on Friday, ending hopes that the second worst outbreak of the disease in history might be over.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malaysiakini

malaysiakini.com Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days https://t.co/02b2UH6bbW https://t.co/ntDLkPdNmD 1 minute ago

PublicHealthMap

PublicHealthMaps RT @GlobalBioD: Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days - Reuters https://t.co/LsANBNBfMz 3 minutes ago

r1ch6rd

Richard Green Well that's not good: Ebola patient dies in Congo, the first case in 50 days https://t.co/FDEeH0IB9p via @smh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.