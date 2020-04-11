Global  

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request - inspector general

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, the inspector general's office said in a letter released on Friday.
Treasury IG: Mnuchin 'Processed The Request' For Trump's Tax Returns 'Properly'

Treasury IG: Mnuchin 'Processed The Request' For Trump's Tax Returns 'Properly' 00:42

 The Hill reported on a development relating to the battle for President Trump's tax returns.

