Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims

On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis presided at a "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak and listened as both prisoners and their victims recounted their sorrows.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mitchmgmbos

Michael Mitchell RT @Reuters: Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service held in an empty St. Peter's Basilica because of the coronavirus outbreak htt… 29 minutes ago

weronikaberlik1

Weronika Berlikowska RT @Pope_news: On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/gVcmFv4Zp2 32 minutes ago

MagdaMayor1

Magda Mayor RT @Reuters: On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/tusS0I7RsS https://t.co/j03fvXJJi8 1 hour ago

rcoxwell816

Richard coxwell RT @Reuters: Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica to pray at a scaled-down ‘Passion of the Lord’ s… 1 hour ago

Pope_news

Pope news On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/gVcmFv4Zp2 3 hours ago

Eletiofe

Iroyin Elétíọfe On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/UFoYxOwmgv 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.