On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Pope Francis presided at a "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak and listened as both prisoners and their victims recounted their sorrows. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Mitchell RT @Reuters: Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service held in an empty St. Peter's Basilica because of the coronavirus outbreak htt… 29 minutes ago Weronika Berlikowska RT @Pope_news: On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/gVcmFv4Zp2 32 minutes ago Magda Mayor RT @Reuters: On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/tusS0I7RsS https://t.co/j03fvXJJi8 1 hour ago Richard coxwell RT @Reuters: Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica to pray at a scaled-down ‘Passion of the Lord’ s… 1 hour ago Pope news On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/gVcmFv4Zp2 3 hours ago Iroyin Elétíọfe On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims https://t.co/UFoYxOwmgv 5 hours ago