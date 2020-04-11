Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to be part of IMFs external advisory panel on coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact. 👓 View full article

0

