Covid 19 coronavirus: New Caledonia extends lockdown for a week Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By RNZ The authorities in New Caledonia have extended the restrictions imposed over the Covid-19 outbreak for another week until April 19.The decision was announced after talks involving medical experts, the French High Commission,...

