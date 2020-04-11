Covid 19 coronavirus: New Caledonia extends lockdown for a week
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () By RNZ The authorities in New Caledonia have extended the restrictions imposed over the Covid-19 outbreak for another week until April 19.The decision was announced after talks involving medical experts, the French High Commission,...
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter’s field on Hart Island.
The decision was made as the city’s daily death rate from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar.
Historically Hart Island has been used to bury those with no known next of kin or for...