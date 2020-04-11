Turkey ordered a two-day lockdown on short notice. The United States, citing the virus, vowed to issue visa penalties for countries that refuse to accept people it wants to deport.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fast World News Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion https://t.co/7ueMhBq5o4 https://t.co/zaCl5lHpRK 10 minutes ago Technblogs.com Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion https://t.co/1WolGvsAxG https://t.co/Vdf8piaJda 11 minutes ago Rahul S. Krishnan "Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion" by Unknown Author via NYT N… https://t.co/OIwDQfOb3n 27 minutes ago Mush #AVFC "Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion" by Unknown Author via NYT N… https://t.co/LgH5oPe2up 28 minutes ago Muzammil "Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion" by Unknown Author via NYT N… https://t.co/GcTnZsp5rG 33 minutes ago S. Williams Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion https://t.co/N8kWFVoijb 33 minutes ago Rap boi "Coronavirus Live Updates: Apple and Google are Building a Tool to Track the Contagion" Unknown Author via New York… https://t.co/iITbRhKVXD 33 minutes ago 🦅 Eagle Eye 🌴 #CoronavirusUpdates: Trump Says Countries Must Accept #Deportees or Lose #Visas. #USA says that lifting #StayAtHome… https://t.co/0775fQHhfZ 33 minutes ago