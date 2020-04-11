Global  

African community targeted in China coronavirus crackdown

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020
China says it has largely curbed its Covid-19 outbreak but a recent cluster of cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou sparked the alleged discrimination by locals and virus prevention officials. Local authorities said at least eight people diagnosed with the illness had spent time in the city's Yuexiu district, known as "Little Africa".
 African envoys lodge complaint with Beijing over 'discrimination and stigmatisation' against African nationals in China.

