Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 meters (1,640 feet) into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday. Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday […]

Tweets about this 탑-비-하 RT @AgriConsult: Anak Krakatau just roared with a 50,000 ft high blast. Reports heard in Jakarta #volcano #indonesia #Krakatoa https://t.co… 4 seconds ago Qatar News Agency Krakatoa volcano Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, spewing ash columns up to 500 meters, according to the Indonesi… https://t.co/tezQ3kMjtY 19 seconds ago Ed... RT @oscarneww: Anak Krakatoa erupted in Indonesia. In 1883, the ancient volcano exploded, causing climate change worldwide. A long winter r… 58 seconds ago Pat #PresidentBiden2021 #BidensTheBridge RT @emilyantonia: Lots of images are being shared on Twitter that claim to be of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia erupting on Friday night. Most… 2 minutes ago Shark Attack 🇲🇾 RT @erydejong: Okay... #worldnewsupdate, so you're aware: KRAKATOA, also known as Anak Krakatau - this is a volcano in Indonesia - just er… 3 minutes ago Emily Horler Lots of images are being shared on Twitter that claim to be of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia erupting on Friday night.… https://t.co/9CAnb3o9kr 7 minutes ago Pete Norman Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the… https://t.co/rXs03IUkZl 14 minutes ago