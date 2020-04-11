Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump administration launches attack on government media group Voice of America

Trump administration launches attack on government media group Voice of America

Independent Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
White House claims broadcaster used communist government statistics to compare China's coronavirus death toll to America's
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.