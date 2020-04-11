Global  

Europe grapples with Easter sun, next steps; U.S. deaths rise

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
European countries sought Saturday to keep people from travelling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening weeks-long shutdowns of much of public life. The United States' death toll from the coronavirus outbreak approached that of Italy, the world's biggest so far.
