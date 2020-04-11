Global  

Iran begins lifting restrictions after brief virus lockdown

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Iran began reopening government offices Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country.
