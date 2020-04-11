Turkey imposes 48-hour coronavirus lockdown

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With the global coronavirus death toll exceeding 100,000, the World Health Organization warns that lifting lockdown measures too early could lead to even deadlier outcomes. Turkey announced a 48-hour curfew for its major cities, becoming the latest country to enact such measures. Holly Williams reports on how Turkish residents prepared themselves for the lockdown that would leave only pharmacies, bakeries and essential services such as hospitals open. 👓 View full article



