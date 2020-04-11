Global  

WHO warns of ‘deadly resurgence’ if coronavirus restrictions are lifted too soon

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The head of the World Health Organization on Friday warned of a “deadly resurgence” if restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus are lifted too soon -- as political leaders across the globe begin to consider re-opening daily life in their countries.
Credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns 00:19

 Geneva - WHO Director-GeneralDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact. Europe's worst hit countries, Spain and Italy, are both relaxing some measures, while their lockdowns continue. Globally there are...

