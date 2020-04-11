Global  

Paul McCartney's handwritten "Hey Jude" lyrics sell for $910,000

CBS News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The lyric sheet was sold at an auction marking the 50th anniversary of the band's historic breakup.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics

Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics 00:46

 Julien’s Auctions has announced that Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles’ hit song “Hey Jude” has sold to an as-yet unknown buyer for $910,000.

