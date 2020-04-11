Global  

Air Canada reconfigures three planes to transport more cargo and supplies

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
With most flights grounded and airline work slashed, Air Canada is reconfiguring the passenger cabins of three of its aircraft so it can transport more supplies and cargo.
