Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 19,424

Gizmodo reports the United States of America has surpassed Italy as the country with most deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak in the world. America has 514,415 confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, or more than triple the number of cases in Spain, which has 161,852. The news comes a...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
♤☆Jenny Tweets☆⊙▪︎《》♤♡ RT @_Raleigh_NC: Raleigh News Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country… 5 minutes ago
TC Thompson Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country back’ https://t.co/jDBnJMrRHO 6 minutes ago
STAY AT HOME• RT @jo55adams: Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 20,254 | The Independent and this is despite unde… 7 minutes ago
jo Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 20,254 | The Independent and this is des… https://t.co/xt0hAKOT6F 10 minutes ago
Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our… https://t.co/zmzT1mqznY 11 minutes ago
Rachel McRea US surpasses Italy for most deaths from coronavirus https://t.co/bEsuLhHpk8 12 minutes ago
★ Z.O.E.Y. ★ RT @thehill: #BREAKING: US surpasses Italy for most deaths from coronavirus https://t.co/wTP8yxTSB0 https://t.co/j8w1dfPydO 40 minutes ago
The News Publisher Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country back’… https://t.co/APvXKPx4Y4 42 minutes ago