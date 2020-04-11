Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 19,424

Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 19,424

Independent Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The US has surpassed Italy for the most confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the world, with 19,424 people known to have died from Covid-19, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: We're Number One? US Takes World Title For Greatest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths

We're Number One? US Takes World Title For Greatest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths 00:40

 Gizmodo reports the United States of America has surpassed Italy as the country with most deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak in the world. America has 514,415 confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, or more than triple the number of cases in Spain, which has 161,852. The news comes a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JennyStars7

♤☆Jenny Tweets☆⊙▪︎《》♤♡ RT @_Raleigh_NC: Raleigh News Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country… 5 minutes ago

tcthom277

TC Thompson Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country back’ https://t.co/jDBnJMrRHO 6 minutes ago

Recretivo

STAY AT HOME• RT @jo55adams: Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 20,254 | The Independent and this is despite unde… 7 minutes ago

jo55adams

jo Coronavirus: US surpasses Italy for most recorded deaths in the world with 20,254 | The Independent and this is des… https://t.co/xt0hAKOT6F 10 minutes ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our… https://t.co/zmzT1mqznY 11 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea US surpasses Italy for most deaths from coronavirus https://t.co/bEsuLhHpk8 12 minutes ago

ZOEYorZOE

★ Z.O.E.Y. ★ RT @thehill: #BREAKING: US surpasses Italy for most deaths from coronavirus https://t.co/wTP8yxTSB0 https://t.co/j8w1dfPydO 40 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Live updates: As U.S. surpasses Italy for most confirmed coronavirus deaths, Trump vows to ‘bring our country back’… https://t.co/APvXKPx4Y4 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.