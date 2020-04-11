Global  

Dutch government calls for software proposals to help fight coronavirus

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Netherlands on Saturday issued a call for proposals to develop smartphone apps or software that could be used to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
