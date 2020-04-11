Global  

Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year in what is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March because of the new coronavirus spread. Workers will be […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Millions lost: The daily pandemic cost for Disney, Florida tourism industry

Walt Disney World's theme parks, hotels, shops, restaurants and more in Orlando have been empty for the last couple of weeks after the coronavirus caused the...
bizjournals

More Disney workers reach deals on coronavirus furloughs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new...
SeattlePI.com


