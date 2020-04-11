Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Coronavirus will not overcome us': Queen offers Easter message of hope

'Coronavirus will not overcome us': Queen offers Easter message of hope

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II is using her Easter message to encourage hope in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it 'will not overcome us.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Queen records first ever Easter message

Queen records first ever Easter message 01:57

 The Queen states that "coronavirus will not overcome us" – and insists that Easter "isn't cancelled".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anto288u

Daniela Martínez RT @CNN: Queen Elizabeth II is using her Easter message to encourage hope in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it "will not over… 11 seconds ago

yodelmama

Elfi Schuette,MD RT @Hannah_Furness: The Queen has delivered her first Easter message, speaking of its message of hope that light will overcome the darkness… 24 seconds ago

billhargreaves

William Hargreaves Light and hope. For me, she is matriarchal, without being patronising nor overbearing, and embodies the vital role… https://t.co/Jx1Xltcigk 3 minutes ago

VikingFMNews

Viking FM News The Queen has delivered her first ever #Easter message - in which she says we "need Easter as much as ever". Her M… https://t.co/UPsfGfgrYm 5 minutes ago

emmaobedy

Emmanuel Obedy RT @Reuters: Easter isn't cancelled: UK's Queen Elizabeth says coronavirus will not overcome https://t.co/eTCWZyIA8H https://t.co/3WsVlxtell 5 minutes ago

TFMRadioNews

TFM News The Queen has delivered her first ever #Easter message - in which she says we "need Easter as much as ever". Her M… https://t.co/WF1HV3LelX 5 minutes ago

RockFMNews

Rock FM News The Queen has delivered her first ever #Easter message - in which she says we "need Easter as much as ever". Her M… https://t.co/A60EubPV7t 5 minutes ago

RadioCityNews

Radio City News The Queen has delivered her first ever #Easter message - in which she says we "need Easter as much as ever". Her M… https://t.co/u4pMyDtrMz 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.