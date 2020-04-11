Global  

White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Through rain, sleet, hail, and even a pandemic, mail carriers serve every address in the United States, but the coronavirus crisis is shaking the foundation of the U.S. Postal Service in new and dire ways. The Postal Service’s decades-long financial troubles have worsened dramatically as the volume of the kind of mail that pays the […]
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package

What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package 00:41

 US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package. According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it. Namely, bailout funding for the US Postal Service. Lawmakers have warned the postal service could run out of money by June....

