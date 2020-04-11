Global  

NASA tool shows you the picture its Hubble Telescope took on your birthday

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
For Hubble Telescope's 30th birthday, NASA is giving the public access to a new online tool that allows you to see a photo of deep-space that the telescope took on your birthday.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: What Did The Hubble Space Telescope Take A Picture Of On Your Birthday?

What Did The Hubble Space Telescope Take A Picture Of On Your Birthday? 00:33

 NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th year in orbit by offering a chance to see what photo the telescope took on your birthday.

