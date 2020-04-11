Global  

Alberta to send PPE to Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

CTV News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Alberta government says it has enough hospital beds and medical supplies to meet the projected demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, will send personal protective equipment and ventilators to other provinces.
