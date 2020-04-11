Global  

Canadian legislators expected to pass wage subsidy as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Canadian government and opposition legislators met in the House of Commons on Saturday and were expected to approve a wage subsidy worth C$73 billion ($52 billion) to support the ravaged economy.
