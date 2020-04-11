India, US And An Unproven Drug Using To Treat COVID-19 Patients – OpEd

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As the Government of India and its state governments are getting ready to treat Covid-19 patients by use Hydroxychloroquin (HCQ) the rise of death toll has shown a futility of HCQ.



Experts have already warned that if governments follow this only way it would not be possible to check the Coronavirus death cases. No country... 👓 View full article

