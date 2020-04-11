Spain’s Coronavirus Death Toll Slows, Government Mulls Easing Lockdown

(EurActiv) — The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday (10 April) as the government debated different strategies to start phasing out one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. With more than 15,800 fatalities, Spain has the second highest death toll from the COVID-19 disease worldwide after Italy, ...



