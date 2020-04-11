Global  

Spain’s Coronavirus Death Toll Slows, Government Mulls Easing Lockdown

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
(EurActiv) — The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday (10 April) as the government debated different strategies to start phasing out one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

With more than 15,800 fatalities, Spain has the second highest death toll from the COVID-19 disease worldwide after Italy,...
 According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row. The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23. Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000....

