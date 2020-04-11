Andrea Bocelli To Livestream Easter Concert From Milan Cathedral
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will livestream on Easter Sunday a solo concert from the Santa Maria Nascente Cathedral in Milan. The performer says he aims to send a message of hope, love, and healing to the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in...
YouTube and opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, want to spread hope on Easter Sunday. According to CNN, Bocelli will be performing pro-bono at the the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. Like most churches globally, the sanctuary will be empty due to the coronavirus lockdown. But the "Bocelli: Music...
