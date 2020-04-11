Global  

Canadian legislators approve wage subsidy as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Canadian government and opposition legislators approved a wage subsidy worth C$73 billion ($52 billion) on Saturday to support the ravaged economy, in an emergency sitting in the House of Commons.
