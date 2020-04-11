South Korea Reports 91 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Test Positive Again

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

South Korean officials on Friday, April 10 reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, Reuters reports.



Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients... 👓 View full article

