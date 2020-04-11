Global  

South Korea Reports 91 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Test Positive Again

Saturday, 11 April 2020
South Korean officials on Friday, April 10 reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, Reuters reports.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:35

 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...

