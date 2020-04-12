Global  

'Easter isn't cancelled': UK's Queen Elizabeth says coronavirus will not overcome us

SBS Sunday, 12 April 2020
In her first ever address to mark Easter, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has declared "Easter isn’t cancelled".
News video: How the Queen and the Royal Family Will Be Spending Easter During Lockdown

How the Queen and the Royal Family Will Be Spending Easter During Lockdown 00:51

 Easter will be a very different holiday this year for the Queen and the royal family. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

