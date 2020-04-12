Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs https://t.co/fRla7NRBEj 6 minutes ago

OIIieCook

Ollie Cook RT @Reuters: North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs https://t.co/Na3gslgpw9 https://t.co/r4vBxO… 7 minutes ago

smzubairbukhari

S M Zubair Bukhari RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs #ARYNews https://t.co/YADncGz0pl 10 minutes ago

NKoreanInsight

North Korean Insight North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs https://t.co/T1heB7SkIF 40 minutes ago

TM_begins

Meet Trivedi RT @WIONews: #NorthKorea continues testing for the virus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infections yet htt… 1 hour ago

ARYNewsApp

ARY News Live Download to watch LIVE: https://t.co/9ABVwJmrhl North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask… https://t.co/ZhUlUPMWNP 1 hour ago

TavanChampaneri

Tavan 🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: #NorthKorea continues testing for the #coronavirus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infection… 2 hours ago

PHREUTERS

Parisa Hafezi North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs https://t.co/llHYLWkFTK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.