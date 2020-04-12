Global  

UK pleges 200 million pounds in aid to help stop second coronavirus wave

Reuters India Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds ($248 million) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and charities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable countries and so help prevent a second wave of infections.
