"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy

CBS News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy targeted three young Florida women in one of his final attacks. They survived and share their terrifying ordeal and long road to recovery. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports.
