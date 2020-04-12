"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy targeted three young Florida women in one of his final attacks. They survived and share their terrifying ordeal and long road to recovery. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ASHLEY🌙🌼 AALIYAH RT @birdowltweets: "48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy https://t.co/7aOHd9EfDQ via @CBSNews https://t.co/KGHTXGFMEm 32 minutes ago BirdOwl "48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy https://t.co/7aOHd9EfDQ via @CBSNews https://t.co/KGHTXGFMEm 55 minutes ago PulpNews Crime '48 Hours' Live to Tell: Surviving #Ted Bundy - Apr 12 @ 2:30 AM ET https://t.co/u38HFXNeLw 1 hour ago Nazareno Navegante 48 HOURS LIVE TO TELL SURVIVING TED BUNDY CASED OUT HOME OF FSU DANCE MAJOR CHERYL THOMAS SAW CAR PARKED IN FRONT S… https://t.co/4VidCLASqx 3 hours ago Lester Freamon. RT @KathyKRubin: I am excited to let you know that tonight, Saturday April 11th at 10 pm eastern, my story will be told on CBS “48 hours” L… 3 hours ago