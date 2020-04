Taliban to release 20 Afghan government prisoners on Sunday: spokesman

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Taliban will release 20 Afghan government prisoners it was holding, a spokesman of the Islamist militant group said on Sunday, the first handover since the beginning of a peace process. 👓 View full article



